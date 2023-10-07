RGU dept makes presence felt at expo

RONO HILLS, 6 Oct: The agricultural sciences department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here “made a significant impact at the recently concluded Megha Startup Expo,” organised by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, Meghalaya, a release from RGU stated.

“The team, comprising RGU Horticulture HoD Dr Arindam Barman, Genetics & Plant Breeding HoD (i/c) Dr Ashim Debnath, Soil Science & Agricultural Chemistry HoD (i/c) Dr Samikhya Bhuyan, Plant Pathology HoD Dr Yashi Umbrey, and Bioresources Development Hub project assistant Neha M Sangma, showcased their prowess in the event,” the release stated, adding that the team was “guided and supported by Agriculture Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang.”

The three-day expo, which concluded on Thursday, featured panel discussions, a ‘students’ ideathon’, and an ‘entrepreneurs’ pitchathon’, besides cultural presentations.

The RGU team was adjudged the ‘best stall exhibitor’ at the end of the programme.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha lauded the team’s achievement and encouraged it to “continue to bring laurels to the faculty in particular and RGU in general.”

RGU’s agriculture faculty is “working on advanced knowledge and understanding to contribute to sustainable development of agriculture and rural communities through various educational, research and outreach activities to generate new knowledge, technologies, and innovations that can benefit the agricultural sector,” the release stated.