Youth convention at Narottam Nagar RKM

NAROTTAM NAGAR, 6 Oct: Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav inaugurated a youth convention on the theme ‘The secret of success’ at the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) here in Tirap district on Friday, which was organised as part of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the RKM, Belur Math, the headquarters of RKM.

Around 150 youths, representing various colleges and higher secondary schools in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, were present on the occasion.

“The convention began with enlightening addresses by faculties of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College in Deomali, Dr Watsen Bangsia and Chayon Bangyang. Their speeches delved deep into developing leadership qualities and shaping character, providing the youths with valuable insights and perspectives,” the RKM informed in a release.

Adding a spiritual touch to the event, RKM School secretary Swami Achyutes-hananda and Dibrugarh-based RKM secretary Swami Vedasarananda delivered inspiring addresses that resonated with the participants, the release added.

“Their words served as a guiding light, encouraging the youths to embark on paths of self-discovery and personal development,” it said.

The convention also featured group discussions on various topics of interest, which provided a platform for the youths to exchange ideas, challenge perspectives, and broaden their understanding of the world around them.

“The cultural dimension of the convention was brought to life through captivating cultural shows, which not only showcased the diverse talents of the youths but also celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the region,” the release said.