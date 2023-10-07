Yonex-Sunrise Jambey Tashi Memorial All India Sub-junior Ranking Badminton Tournament begins

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The Yonex-Sunrise Jambey Tashi Memorial All India Sub-junior (U-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament began here on Friday.

Over 300 players from all the states and UTs are participating in the tournament, featuring boys’ and girls’ U-13 singles and doubles events.

Eight pairs had advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the boys’ doubles event at the time of filing this report in the afternoon. They are Archis Bhattacharjee & Mousif Md from West Bengal, Sai Siddharth S & Sukant S from Tamil Nadu, Ashlon Malcolm Pinto & Pragnay Shinde from Maharashtra, Swayamdyuti Ghosh & Hemanth Sri Sammetla from West Bengal/Andhra Pradesh, Daksh Baruah & Anchit Das from Assam, Wazir Singh & Zorawar Singh from Punjab, Arjun Baruah & Arnab Chutia from Assam, and Ayush & Manav Kapoor from Haryana.

The tournament was inaugurated by IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang on Thursday.