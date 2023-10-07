DC calls for checking teacher absenteeism

KOLORIANG, 6 Oct: Expressing deep concern over various issues plaguing the education system in the district, including teacher absenteeism and the practice of “proxy teaching,” Kurung Kumey DC Ibom Tao called for stricter monitoring to curb teacher absenteeism.

He said this during a meeting here with the teaching and non-teaching staffs of the district’s education department on Thursday.

The discussions centered on addressing the existing challenges in the education system in the district and devising strategies to deal with them. Emphasis was also given on improving the performance of the ECCE programmes to lay a strong educational foundation for the district’s children.

During a discussion on the matter of teachers struggling with substance and alcohol abuse, the DC underscored the importance of providing support to the teachers facing such challenges and promoting their wellbeing.

He asked the schools’ authorities to “prioritise health and hygiene to ensure the wellbeing of the students and the staffers alike.”

The importance of the midday meal scheme in promoting nutrition and attendance in schools was also highlighted. Plans were discussed to ensure efficient and on-time distribution of meals to all eligible students in the district.

Concern over the low pass percentages in the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exams in the previous year was raised, and the DC sought “concerted effort by all corners to improve the overall performance in the current year.”

Strategies to provide additional support to students, including extra coaching and counselling, were also discussed.

The DC highlighted the importance of regular parent-teacher meetings and the pivotal role of the school management development committees and the school management committees “in enhancing the overall educational experience.”

The meeting also delved into the implementation of NEP-2020 in the district. The DC stressed the need for “aligning the curriculum with the new policy’s guidelines, promoting holistic education and fostering a culture of innovation and research in schools.”

Along with the DDSE, headmasters of various schools, BRCCs, CRCCs, teachers and administrative officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)