Awareness programme for farmers

TAWANG, 6 Oct: Forty farmers benefitted from an awareness programme organised in Changprong village by the Tawang district agriculture office on Friday.

Entomologist KB Kayastha briefed the farmers on the different central and state government plans and schemes, and encouraged them to “take up scientific crop cultivation practices.”

He also elaborated the eligibility criteria and the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which aims to provide a minimum income support of up to Rs 6,000 to all small and marginal farmers per annum in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam also interacted with the farmers and advised them to make the most of the programme.

The farmers were also made aware of schemes such as the PMJJY, PMSBY, PMJAY, CMAAY, e-Shram Card, etc, and the officers cleared doubts of the farmers regarding the ongoing programmes.

The agriculture department is organising similar programmes in different ‘vibrant villages’ in the district. (DIPRO)