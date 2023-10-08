DLSA conducts mental health camp in sub-jail

PASIGHAT, 7 Oct: The East Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted its first ‘mental health periodical camp’ at the sub-jail here on Saturday.

The DLSA members, led by DLSA Secretary Tenzin Metho, also inspected the jail to ensure that the provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 are being effectively implemented.

Metho interacted with the inmates and addressed various issues faced by them. She informed them about the provisions available for jail inmates “in terms of healthy mental health,” and advised them to “have a strong resolve, lead a good life after release, and be good citizens.”

One-to-one counselling was provided to inmates with discernible mental health issues by psychologist Amum Tali and counsellor Tachung Bimpak from the drug de-addiction and rehab centre here.

Inmates in need of counselling were identified, and personal counselling was provided to them. Some of the inmates were diagnosed with symptoms of mental illnesses and were recommended to undergo further course of treatment.

Among others, deputy legal aid defence counsellor Molom Lego, remand lawyers John Tamuk and Kabang Panyang, retainer lawyer Sunny Tayeng, and DLSA project assistant Moom Dai visited the sub-jail. (DIPRO)