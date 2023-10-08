Is Gandhigiri relevant today?

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

A few days back, on 2 October, the nation celebrated Gandhi Jayanti to honour the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi Jayanti is solemnly celebrated throughout Arunachal with functions and prayers. The United Nations has also declared 2 October as International Day of Non-Violence in honour of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi led India to freedom from British rule without weapons or army through non-violence. Generally, people consider non-violence as weakness, but Gandhiji showed the world that non-violence and tolerance are great weapons. He said “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” Other principles espoused by Gandhiji were truth, equality, secularism, swacchta, etc. Gandhiji’s life was the finest example of ‘simple living, high thinking’, and his followers included Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, the Dalai Lama, etc.

Contrary to Gandhiji’s principles of ahimsa, violent protests and clashes are increasing in the world. Many wars are being fought over national/state boundaries, religions, caste, race, river sharing, economics, etc. Hundreds of terrorist groups are operating in numerous countries. Thousands of humans are losing their lives in battles or terrorist-related violence. Minor disagreements or clashes are triggering people to take up arms and attack each other. Violent conflicts are ongoing in Ukraine-Russia, Sudan, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and the Israel and Hamas/Palestine conflict has just begun.

These increasing cases of violence and intolerance are being flamed and fuelled by recent narrative of extreme right wing nationalism and opinions. Narratives like ‘If you are not with us, you are against us’ are being propounded. These differences are manifesting in violent clashes. Between nations, conflicts occur due disputes over territory, river sharing, religion, economics. Within nations, humans are clashing over race, caste, religion, injustice, etc.

Against Gandhiji’s principles of truthfulness, many are lying habitually. Honesty and truthfulness have become rare qualities. Regarding equality also, India is the second most unequal country in the world with the top one per cent of the population owning nearly 60 per cent of the wealth. Casteism and racism are prevalent in many parts of the nation. Many conflicts and clashes within India and the world are also caused by religious intolerance.

Even in our area, honesty and truthfulness are gradually decreasing. Regarding conflicts, it is estimated that hundreds of kebangs/mels are held per day in our villages and towns to resolve disputes over land, property, marital disputes, theft, etc. Reactions to minor disputes are typically ‘Kaat doonga or maar doonga’. Racism and clanism are also increasing in our state.

Ironically, Gandhiji’s principles are more relevant today. Like his quote, “An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind,” in the long run violence breeds more violence, making us more insecure and unhappy. Similarly, many civilised societies and nations with higher degrees of honesty and truthfulness are more stable, peaceful and developed.

Do you believe in Gandhiji’s principles of ahimsa, honesty, secularism and tolerance? By the way, Mahatma Gandhi was never awarded the Bharat Ratna or the Nobel Peace Prize. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)