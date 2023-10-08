Saring-Sri M advance to QFs

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Jessica N Saring of Arunachal Pradesh, pairing with Jaya Saptha Sri M of Tamil Nadu, advanced to the girls’ doubles quarterfinals of the Yonex-Sunrise Jambey Tashi Memorial All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking Badminton Tournament here on Saturday.

They beat the duo of Alina Jain and Aanvi Mathur 21-12, 21-11 in the round of 16.

In another pre-quarterfinal match, Jumshe Riba and Gadi Tupi lost 6-21, 12-21 to A Govind (Telangana) and L Rachapudi (Andhra Pradesh).

Other results of the day at the time of filing this report:

GS U-13 (R16): Hamsini Chadaram of Telangana beat Bedagni Gogoi of Assam 21-8, 21-8; Pratistha Paul of West Bengal beat Aanvi Mathur of Delhi 21-17, 21-17; Sharayu Ranjane of Maharashtra beat Inayat Gulati of Punjab 21-8, 21-6; Joel Rana of Haryana beat Ayushi Dutta of Assam 21-16, 21-12; Jaya Saptha Sri M of Tamil Nadu beat Vedika Pacha of

Andhra Pradesh 21-12, 21-17; Lakshmi Sai Aaradhya Rachapudi of Andhra Pradesh beat Soyara Shelar of Maharashtra 22-20, 18-21, 21-10; Aryama Chakraborty of West Bengal beat Maanyata Waadhwa of Delhi 21-11, 22-20; and Dhanya SJ of Tamil Nadu beat Avni Vikram Govind of Telangana 21-16, 18-21, 21-17.

BS U-13 (R16): Aaryan Bhatt of UP beat Ayush Gogoi of Assam 21-16, 14-21, 21-10; S Gomathi Natchiyar Kumaran of Tamil Nadu beat Aditya Yaul of Maharashtra 21-15, 21-17; Durga Uday Eswar Kaligiri of Telangana beat Aditya Negi of Uttarakhand 18-21, 21-12, 21-18; Harshit Khatri of Delhi beat Aadi Bora of Assam 21-15, 21-6; Hemanth Sri Sammetla of Andhra Pradesh beat Arnab Chutia of Assam 21-23, 21-19, 22-20; Linesh Vaibav S of Tamil Nadu beat Swayamdyuti Ghosh of West Bengal 21-7, 21-19; Nithin Prakash Ramasmy of Tamil Nadu beat Nidhish Nrip Buragohain of Assam 21-8, 21-14; and Shaurya Singh Rana of Uttarakhand beat Pragnay Shinde of Maharashtra 17-21, 21-9, 21-15.

GD U-13 (R16): S Goduru + S Katam Reddy of Andhra Pradesh beat Anushuya Bhandari + Avni Makhloga of Uttarakhand 21-16, 21-17; Sharayu Ranjane + Soyara Shelar of Maharashtra beat Harshita Dutta + Alimpriya Konwar of Assam 21-4, 21-5; Joel Rana (Haryana) + Maanyata Waadhwa (Delhi) beat Sanjanaa Nakulan + Adlyn Mary Sojan of Kerala 21-11, 21-8; Bhavanthiga Ramkumar + Dhanya SJ of Tamil Nadu beat K Gangarapu + V Pendem of Telengana 21-13, 21-11; Aryama Chakraborty + Pratistha Paul of West Bengal beat Saanvi Bora + Nayonika Manral of Delhi 21-6, 21-10; and H Chadaram (Telangana) + N Somani (Madhya Pradesh) beat Ayushi Dutta + Bistrina Ballari Rajkhowa of Assam 21-13, 21-14.