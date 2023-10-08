Guv apprises PM of development in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the progress of various developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor, who has toured a number of border villages selected under the Vibrant Villages Programme, shared his observations with the prime minister. He briefed the PM on the developmental programmes and schemes in the state, which he had reviewed during his district tours, and said that “all-weather road connectivity, strong and reliable internet connectivity, and augmentation of health and education infrastructure are the top priority areas which are being pursued by the state.”

The governor also briefed Modi on the implementation of the new education policy, and healthcare and other initiatives being taken up for the people’s welfare, and said that “there is need for automation of data and use of technology to enhance the monitoring and accomplishment of objectives.”

Parnaik also briefed the prime minister on the progress of settlement of boundary issues with Assam, and other coordination activities being undertaken to ensure security in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

He also highlighted the efforts being made to “enhance the output of agriculture, horticulture and service sectors in the state.” (Raj Bhavan)