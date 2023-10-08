Therapy centre inaugurated at RIWATCH

KHINJILI, 7 Oct: A ‘panchakarma therapy centre’, which offers Ayurvedic detoxification and rejuvenation treatment, was inaugurated at the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures & Heritage (RIWATCH) here in Lower Dibang Valley district by UD Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain on Saturday.

Interacting with the centre’s staff, Sain urged them to “make optimum utilisation of the available infrastructure to serve people in the vicinity of the RIWATCH and beyond.”

He commended the hydropower department “for executing the construction work qualitatively,” and urged other government departments to “come forward to contribute to the noble cause of RIWATCH.”

“The RIWATCH initiatives should be reflected in the government’s publications, especially in the tourism map of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said, and added that various centres at the RIWATCH, “such as the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages, should collaborate with different institutions of higher education in the country and abroad to start various academic courses.”

RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami informed that the centre is led by a medical professional trained in panchakarma. He said that the centre will be “made more dynamic with extra infrastructure and additional therapists.”

Dr Hidung Relum, who is heading the centre, informed that “panchakarma Ayurvedic treatment is a five-fold therapy that is highly individualised, based on

the needs of the individual, immune status and other factors, like age and duration of illness.”

“Panchakarma treatment is famous for its beneficial effects on the overall health and wellbeing of an individual. It is a unique detoxification and rejuvenation programme for the body and the mind,” she added.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, IAS officer Yashpal Garg, WRD (WZ) Chief Engineer Getom Borang, and IMCLS president Dr Ista Pulu were present on the occasion.