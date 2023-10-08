Usha training women under ‘silai school’ initiative

DAPORIJO, 7 Oct: Usha International Ltd (UIL), a renowned name in the world of sewing machines and home appliances, is training 10 women in Upper Subansiri district under the ‘Usha silai school’ initiative, in collaboration with NGO Seva Kendra Arunachal East, and with support from the District Industries Centre (DIC).

The training programme is aimed at equipping the women with skills to become self-reliant and economically independent.

“The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) played a pivotal role in identifying and selecting potential trainees from the region,” the UIL informed in a release on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural function at the DIC, Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori commended UIL, and said that the training programme would go a long way in empowering women in the district. He encouraged the trainees to “take full advantage of the training and start your own tailoring businesses.”

Kepor Mara, who along with Kishore Kalita of the UIL, DIC EI John Rai, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship MGNF Satyam Raj, attended the programme, praised UIL “for its commitment to social development,” and said that “the Usha silai school will provide women with the skills they need to become financially independent.”

Kalita informed that the company will provide all necessary support to the trainees and help them in starting their own businesses.

Raj said that “the state government is committed to promoting skill development and entrepreneurship among women,” and informed that “trainees have been selected throughout the district, so that the decentralised skill development vision of the government can be fulfilled and everyone can get equal opportunity.”

Rai on his part informed that “the DIC will monitor the candidates and collect monthly reports from the candidates, with the help of the ArSRLM district mission manager.”

“The Usha silai school programme has a longstanding commitment to impart sewing and tailoring skills to women in rural and underserved areas across India. Through this initiative, UIL strives to provide women with the tools and knowledge needed to start their businesses and become self-reliant. By training women in valuable skills like sewing and tailoring, the programme not only enhances their livelihood opportunities but also contributes to the economic growth of the region,” the UIL said.