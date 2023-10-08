Scores benefit from health camp

PASIGHAT, 7 Oct: Around 200 patients and other beneficiaries, including senior citizens, mothers and children, availed of OPD services during a health camp organised by the health & sanitation cell of JN College (JNC) here, in collaboration with Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), at the government upper primary school in Siluk village on Saturday.

A team of specialists led by BPGH Joint DHS (T&R) Dr T Tali and BPGH Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang, screened the patients.

Dr Tali highlighted the need for such collaborative efforts to bring health services to the doorstep of the patients.

JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang and HGB Asik Yirang lauded the organisers of the camp for their initiative. (DIPRO)