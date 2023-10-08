1st Bn NDRF secures first position in inter-battalion yoga competition

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: The 1st Bn NDRF secured the first position in the Inter-Battalion (E & NE Zone NDRF) Yoga Competition, which concluded on Saturday.

The 2nd Bn NDRF secured the runner-up position.

The competitions included yogasanas, artistic single pair and group yoga, and rhythmic and free flow yoga dance.

12 Bn NDRF Officiating Commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary presented the trophies to the winners in the closing ceremony, which was held at Rajiv Gandhi University.

The 1st, 2nd and 9th Bns and the 12th Bn of the NDRF, represented Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur participated in the competition.