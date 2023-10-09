Daily reading must for everyone: CEC

TEZU, 8 Oct: “An hour of reading daily is a must for everyone, whether rich or poor, rural or urban, student or officer. That’s what Bamboosa Library has taught me,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEC) Pawan Kumar Sain.

Addressing students, library volunteers, teachers and officers at the valedictory function of the third batch of ‘read aloud sessions for all’ programme organised by the Bamboosa Library, in collaboration with the Denning College for Teacher Education and the education department, here in Lohit district on Sunday, the CEC reminisced about his early days in Tezu and his association with Bamboosa Library during 2006-2007.

Dwelling on his own school days, “with poor exposure to the English language,” he explained how systematic reading habits enabled him to improve and master the language.

Sain lauded the students from the Telluliang-based government secondary school, who recited poems, and the BEd trainee-volunteers who trained the students at the library.

Besides interacting with the library volunteers and coordinator S Mundayoor, the CEC presented a handsome set of books to Bamboosa Library.

Sain was accompanied by Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, UD Chief Engineer Taring Darang, Itanagar-based Local Urban Body Director Hano Takka, and Tezu Assistant Commissioner Kamleshwar Rao, the library informed in a release.