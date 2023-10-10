4th Jarbom Gamlin State Level Sub-Jr, Jr Boys & Girls Boxing C’ship

Kra Daadi, SAI and SCB emerge winners

ZIRO, 9 Oct: The 4th Jarbom Gamlin State Level Sub-Junior, Junior Boys and Girls Boxing Championship was conducted here in Lower Subansiri district from 3 to 6 October.

Kra Daadi and Sports Authority of India (SAI) won the sub-junior boys’ and the sub-junior girls’ championship titles, respectively, while the junior boys’ and the junior girls’ championship titles were won by Kra Daadi and Sports Control Board, respectively, Lower Subansiri District Amateur Boxing Association (LSDABA) president Pyagang Tabyo informed in a release.

Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy was the runner-up in both the sub-junior boys’ and the sub-junior girls’ categories of the event.

Kurung Kumey and SAI were the runners-up in the junior boys’ and the junior girls’ categories, respectively.

Hongrang Kongkang of Changlang and Hillang Ana of Kurung Kumey were declared the best boxers in the sub-junior boys and the sub-junior girls category, respectively, while the best boxers titles in the junior boys’ and the junior girls’ categories

were won by Abotani Natung of Kurung Kumey and Nynai Taku of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, respectively.

Dani Tamang was adjudged the best team coach, while Dari Kiran of Kra Daadi and Yatu Padu were adjudged the best team manager and the best referee, respectively.

A total of 225 boxers from 16 teams participated in the championship, which was organised by the LSDABA, under the aegis of the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA).

The closing ceremony was attended by Delhi Armed Police Special Commissioner Robin Hibu and Pistana ZPM Likha Tabo.

Earlier, the opening ceremony was attended by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, PH Construction MD Puna Hinda, retired CE Hage Appa, AABA president Tadand Minu, its secretary Teli Kahi, and ROC chairman Tenzing Chogyal.