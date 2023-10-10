DC stresses on skill development trg

SEPPA, 9 Oct: East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana underscored the importance of skill development training programmes and highlighted the need for collaboration and convergence among various line departments to achieve this objective.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Skill Committee here on Monday, he also proposed creating a dedicated portal for skill and entrepreneurship development within the district.

Addressing the attendees, including heads of offices, MGN Fellow Meemansa Singh emphasised on “the five-step district skill development roadmap,” and outlined a concrete plan to “fortify the district’s skilling ecosystem.”

The DC asked all line departments to furnish data to the district informatics officer regarding their annual training plans, and to “suggest potential training programmes aligned with the district’s evolving sectors.”

He further suggested “establishing a database of interested candidates on the portal to bridge the skill gap in the district.”

Rana stressed also on issuing recognition of prior learning (RPL) certificates by the line departments, and suggested including “a section on the portal, dedicated to student requests in different trades, with particular focus on counselling students about suitable training choices.”

The members discussed promoting sustainable trades, with specific emphasis on drone technology and hospitality management.

The DC urged the line departments to “prioritise these areas and focus on them during the Vibrant Village Programme.” (DIPRO)