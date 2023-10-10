Inter-School U-17 Football Tournament underway

DOIMUKH, 9 Oct: The first Inter-School U-17 Football Tournament for the government schools of Papum Pare district was kicked off by DLRSO Nanne Yowa at the Rono ground here on Monday.

Nine teams from different government higher secondary and secondary schools are participating in the tournament, which is being conducted under the Samagra Shiksha (ISSE).

Yowa advised the students to “adopt physical activities for a healthy life, apart from studies.”

“Such activities discipline the mind and help stay away from unhealthy practices such as drug, tobacco and alcohol abuse,” he said.

Also present on the occasion was DPC (ISSE) Moromi Tang, who advised the students to “display spirit of sportsmanship during the course of the tournament.”

The opening match was played between GHSS Balijan and GHSS Doimukh (boys), in which the latter defeated the former by 6-1 goals, while in the girls’ category, GHSS Balijan beat GSS RGU by a solitary goal.

Principals and headmasters of all the participating schools, officials of the DDSE office, teachers and students witnessed the inaugural matches. (DIPRO)