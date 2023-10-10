Preps for Tawang Festival

TAWANG, 9 Oct: A preliminary meeting was held here on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Tawang Festival, proposed to be organised in the first week of the next month.

Tawang DC Kanki Darang, who chaired the meeting, suggested engaging the heads of departments and administrative officers in the various sub-committees for better management and accountability.

He read out the roles and responsibilities of the sub-committees that had been formed in the previous edition of the festival, and called for judicious use of funds.

Tawang DTO Tsering Dekey also spoke. (DIPRO)