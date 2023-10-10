Awareness prog on buckwheat cultivation

PASIGHAT, 9 Oct: Forty farmers, including 36 women farmers, besides 30 students of Pasighat-based College of Agriculture (CoA) participated in an awareness programme on buckwheat cultivation in the foothill areas of Arunachal Pradesh, organised by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) at Kiyit village in East Siang district on Monday.

During the programme, sponsored by the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, Prof SK Bandhopadhya delivered a lecture on ‘Scientific cultivation of the package of practices of cultivation of buckwheat in Arunachal Pradesh’, while project PI Dr P Debnath emphasised on “livelihood improvement of farmers through buckwheat cultivation,” and encouraged the farmers to cultivate the crop.

The farmers were apprised of scientific cultivation of buckwheat, and Drs LD Hatai, Barun Singh and Sengpong spoke on marketing strategies, value addition, and nutrient management in organic cultivation.

Twenty vermibeds were later distributed among the farmers.