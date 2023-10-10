Rice crop affected by diseases

PASIGHAT, 9 Oct: The farmers of East Siang district have reported that their rice crop has been considerably affected by diseases.

The farmers are in contact with the experts regarding disease management in rice crops through the m4agri and Umang apps.

These apps are part of the Arik Abik Lunom mobile-based advisory services in Arunachal, which is being implemented by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry, in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation of the union electronics & information ministry.

Altogether 6,004 farmers have been registered under this project till date.