APIC impose fines on  engineers  for  refusing to furnish information under RTI Act

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 each on two PIOs for refusing to provide information under the RTI Act to the appellants, defying the order of the commission.

The PIOs are the hydropower development department’s Subansiri Basin SE Hage Tabyo and Kodukha (U/Subansiri) PHE&WS division EE Nabam Taga.

Both of them have been directed to deposit the penalty amount to the APIC before 4 December.

They have also been directed to appear before the court of SIC Sonam Yudron on 4 December, along with the

deposited copies of the treasury challans, including the information sought by the appellants.

The commission stated that it will invoke Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005, in case the PIOs fail to comply with the order.

A penalty of Rs. 25, 000 was also imposed on SPIO-cum-Sagalee sub-division (Papum Pare) PHE EE Debia Padang for “gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act 2005.”

The SPIO was directed to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar through treasury challan before 30 October and produce the proof of depositing the amount through treasury challan along with all the information as sought for by the appellant on the next date of hearing fixed on 28 November.

The APIC said that failing to comply with the order will invite additional action under Section 20(2) of the RTI Act.(DIPROs)