First batch of Tawang kiwis sent to Guwahati

TAWANG, 11 Oct: In a significant development in Tawang, the first batch of one metric ton of Tawang kiwis loaded in a vehicle was flagged off on Tuesday evening from here for Guwahati under the supervision of deputy commissioner Kanki Darang.

It was a collaborative plan between M/s Tawang Fresh and Assam’s Pasoli Agro Industries under the technical guidance from the horticulture department in Tawang

to explore markets for Tawang kiwis in neighbouring states.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawang Fresh proprietor Nawang Chonzom narrated her inspiring journey, having left her government job to support local farmers and promote locally grown produce.

“Her dedication has been evident in the successful marketing of local organic vegetables from May to July 2023, with a remarkable turnover of Rs. 25 lakhs. Furthermore, her mission has attracted over 400 farmers to join this endeavor,” reports DIPRO.

Government officers including district agriculture officer Toli Bam, district horticulture officer Saifur Rahman, SDHO Koncho Gyatso, entomologist KB Kayastha were present on the occasion, the report added.