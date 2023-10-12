Centre of Excellence for Renal Science and Transplantation at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Oct: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) inaugurated its Centre of Excellence for Renal Science and Transplantation here on Wednesday.

This pioneering initiative aims to provide state-of-the-art renal care and transplantation services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the neighbouring states.

The department of renal sciences at TRIHMS will offer comprehensive solutions to patients suffering from kidney diseases.

One of the key highlights of this initiative is the collaboration with renowned experts from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who will be providing expert consultation in nephrology. This partnership brings world-class expertise and experience to Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care.

The Centre of Excellence will offer daily nephrology outpatient department (OPD) services, allowing patients to access specialized care and consultations regularly.

Additionally, the urology OPD services will be available on alternate days, expanding the scope of renal and urological care at TRIHMS.

Principal health and family welfare secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan expressed optimism about the project’s potential impact on the healthcare landscape of the region.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to providing advanced medical services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. We are confident that the Centre of Excellence for Renal Science and Transplantation will set new standards in kidney care,” he stated during the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by health & family welfare secretary Liyon Borang, TRIHMS director Dr. Moji Jini, NHM MD Marge Sora, TRIHMS CMS Dr. Dukhum Raina, urologist and nodal officer for Centre of Excellence for Renal Science and Transplantation Dr. Naloh Mibang and New Delhi-based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s nephrologist consultant Dr. Shiv Chadda.