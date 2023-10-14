Regularise jobs

The Arunachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Contractual Employees’ Association has once again raised the demand for regularisation of the jobs of non-teaching staffers in the education department.

Their demand for regularisation dates back to May 2017, and despite multiple appeals to the chief minister and the education minister, their demand has not been met.

The association’s argument is rooted in the fact that ministerial staffers under the SSA were absorbed in the education department since 2003.

The government sanctioned posts and recruited employees accordingly. These employees have been serving in various districts, and many of them have already exceeded their maximum age limit for service, making them ineligible for absorption into other government jobs.

The teaching staffers under the SSA have seen phased regularisation, while the non-teaching staffers continue to face uncertainty.

This situation highlights an apparent disparity in the treatment of employees, which raises questions about equity and fairness in the government’s employment policies.

The state government needs to address the grievances promptly, ensuring that non-teaching contractual employees receive the same consideration and benefits as teaching staffers whose jobs have already been regularised.