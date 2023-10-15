Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal: Martyrs of Lagyala Gonpa

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many readers are not aware of the fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India war. One such unknown saga is that of Lieutenant Colonel Awasthy and soldiers of the 4th Rajput battalion in the Battle of Lagyala Gonpa.

After the initial setback at Namka Chu, the 4th Rajput battalion was deployed from Belgaum to NEFA. The unit deployed in stages to Bomdila and later positioned at Dirang Dzong. Lt Col Brahmanand Awasthy took over as the new commanding officer.

Lt Col Awasthy deployed his troops at vantage points and prepared for combating the enemy troops. Meanwhile, decision was taken by higher headquarters to withdraw from Sela. With the infantry brigade falling back from Sela, Awasthy decided to defend a key bridge to allow the brigade troops to withdraw. On 18 November, 4th Rajput units had fought cohesively to allow the troops north of Sela to fall back holding of Chinese attacks. Finally, Awasthy pulled back via Lubrang to Phudung. Thereafter the force headed towards an old monastery, the Lagyala gonpa, overlooking the Morshing valley.

Lagyala gonpa, the last monastery, was located on a high feature overlooking the Morshing valley. However a 500-strong Chinese unit had already moved in behind and one group was waiting in ambush near Lagyala gonpa. As Awasthy and his troops approached the gonpa, they came under heavy fire from the Chinese. Awasthy and his men hit back. Although lacking heavy firepower, Awasthy launched a two-pronged counterattack. The battle was fierce and the Chinese, annoyed by the casualties they were taking, tried to isolate Awasthy and cut him off. But Awasthy’s men surrounded their gallant leader and fought to the bitter end. Finally, it came down to hand-to-hand combat and, after a few hours, the Chinese prevailed. The battlefield was a ghastly sight. Over 200 Chinese bodies and 126 Indian bodies littered the area. Every Indian soldier was killed with no survivors. Among them were Awasthy, his officers and men. A shepherd boy, who later became the head lama of the monastery, was the only witness to this heroic episode. The Chinese dug a mass grave for the Indians and left a flattened ration tin with the names of the officers. After the ceasefire, the bodies were retrieved. Awasthy’s body was found with a blood-soaked letter to his wife.

Lt Col Awasthy and his men did not receive any awards and honours as there was none left to tell their story. There are rare instances wherein the enemy recognises a soldier’s bravery and honours them. Though they were not decorated by the nation, such was the legend of Lt Col Awasthy and the 4th Rajput. Due to the supreme sacrifice wherein every soldier laid down their lives, the Battle of Lagyala Gonpa has found its mention in the golden pages of our history. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)