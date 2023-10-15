Peddlers arrested, drug seized

ZIRO, 14 Oct: The police here in Lower Subansiri district recently arrested three drug peddlers in two different cases, under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra.

Based on reliable information that one Millo Radhe was peddling drugs near the circuit house in Hapoli, a police team comprising SDPO Ojing Lego, Inspector Millo Lalyang, SI (P) R Nako, J Yomcha and ASI P Novin reached the spot and, following

a thorough search, found and seized six plastic vials, containing suspected heroin weighing 8.15 grams, from the peddler’s possession.

A case under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act has been registered, and SI (P) Yomcha has been tasked with carrying out further investigation.

Meanwhile, on receiving credible information regarding the presence of a drug peddler in Hari village, the team reached there and seized 24 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 32.60 grams from a residence near the Catholic church in the village.

“Later, the team arrested one Tadu Shilo alias Napa from Birrii area, based on revelations of accused Hage Shira that he had recently bought his supplies from him,” the police informed.

A case [u/s 21 (a)/27 (a) NDPS Act] has been registered and endorsed to SI (P) J Doye for investigation, the police said.