IAF may hold air show in Arunachal

GUWAHATI, 15 Oct: The Indian Air Force (IAF) may conduct an air show in Arunachal Pradesh, the first-ever such display of the force’s air power in the strategically crucial state bordering China, Air Marshal SP Dharkar said on Sunday.

The AOC-in-C of the Eastern Air Command told reporters that it’s challenging to hold an air show in a hilly terrain like that of Arunachal Pradesh, but it is still an “interesting” idea for the force to have an air show there.

Dharkar was responding to a query if the IAF will ever conduct an air show in Arunachal Pradesh

to display its prowess to the common people.

“It’s an interesting proposition, I am sure we will look at it,” he added.

Dharkar said, “May be you will cover the next air show that we will hold in some locations in Arunachal Pradesh in the near future.”

The Indian Air Force on Sunday organized an air display at Borjhar station involving various choppers and fighter aircraft like Sukhoi-30 and Rafale.