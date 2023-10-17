Bonia village gets medical sub-centre

BONIA, 16 Oct: A much awaited medical sub-centre at Bonia village in Longding district was inaugurated here on Monday by minister for RWD Honchun Ngandam in presence of Pongchau ZPM Laitoh Wangsa, Longding DMO Dr. Worar Taku, general public and HoDs from various departments of Pongchau block.

Series of other project like roadside market shed, JJM and “I Love Bonia” view point were also inaugurated by the minister during his day-long visit to the village.

Later during a programme at the community hall here, the minister distributed a set of computers and printer to PHC K Noknu, PHC Wakka, Health & Wellness Centre Khasa, AHWC Nginu and CHC Pongchau each.

The minister said, “In this digital era the importance of computer for smooth functioning of any office cannot be overstated. So the DMO Longding and I have decided to arrange computer set for all the medical centres in my district, which will help the staffs in uploading their reports on time in the portal as required by the government.”

He further assured to provide three more computer sets to remaining medical centres including Bonia Medical sub-centre which was left out on the day.

The minister further lauded Longding DMO Dr. Worar Taku for his initiative in making 13 health facilities functional across Longding district within 3 years of his stay.

“That’s remarkable and worthy of all our appreciation,” said Ngandam.

The minister also appreciated the villagers for bagging the cleanest village award in the district and advised the villagers to shun opium, drugs and alcohol addiction.

He made special mention of the health and wellness centre at Khasa village for recording the highest institutional deliveries in state and appealed to the villagers to opt for institutional delivery of child under expert supervision of the trained nurses.

The minister further directed PHE and other departments to expedite the work of JJM and other ongoing projects in the village.