Field day on short duration rice variety Disang

NAMSAI, 16 Oct: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organized a field day on Disang, a promising short duration rice variety suitable for post and pre-flood situations in Krishnapur village in Namsai district on Monday.

In a release, the KVK stated that Disang is a high-yielding rice variety and can compensate the farmers for crop loss due to flashflood upto some extent.

This rice variety performs very well with higher net return and could escape flood, the release said.

KVK’s head Dr. Utpal Barua, subject matter specialist (plant protection) Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora and SRF Nancy Munglang and farmers attended the programme.