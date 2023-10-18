APSHRC seeks details from police on Taloni rape

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: Taking sou motto cognizance of the recent news published in The Arunachal Times regarding the rape of a mentally and physically challenged woman in Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the district police.

In a letter to the SP, issued on 17 Oct, the state human rights commission sought the report within ten days.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society had also sought a prompt and proper investigation into the case. In a press statement, the Society had said that it was alarmed by the growing incidences of violence against women and children in the state.

As reported earlier, on 15 October, a physically and mentally challenged woman was raped and she sustained multiple injuries from repeated attacks with a machete by one Kyakang Warang, in Taloni village in the Lower Dibang Valley.

The incident had occurred in the late evening of 4 October when the accused entered the victim’s house on the pretext of seeking shelter from the rain and taking rest before heading to the labor camp where he was stationed.

The case was reported late as Taloni is an interior village with no motorable road. The last motorable village is Desali, and it takes a foot march of approximately 15 kms to reach Taloni.

A case under section 376 (2) (1) 325 IPC has been registered by the police.