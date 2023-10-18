RD Jt Secy inspects vibrant village connectivity proposals in Dibang Valley

ANINI, 17 Oct: Joint secretary of the ministry of rural development Amit Shukla inspected the proposed road alignments for vibrant villages New Emali and Ahungo in the Etalin-Malinye and Anini-Mipi blocks in Dibang Valley district.

There are 12 human habitations along the Indo-China border in Dibang Valley district, and all of these habitations will be connected under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). These habitations are situated in complex hilly terrain at high altitudes and snow-bound areas.

During his two-day visit to the district, the joint secretary engaged with the local MLA, the district administration, and the villagers.

They discussed all proposed VVP programs in accordance with the action plan prepared by the district administration, including detailed connectivity proposals with all the field engineers at the district headquarters.

A review meeting on PMGSY projects was also convened by the joint secretary, during which he suggested that officials expedite the implementation of projects to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects within the extended deadline of March 2024.

During the visit, the central official was accompanied by the technical advisor to the Chief Minister and the PMGSY chief engineer.

In total, there are 125 human habitations in the state that will be connected under the VVP. The rural works department has already prepared 105 detailed project reports covering a total length of 1022 kilometers with 94 long-span bridges to provide connectivity to habitations identified along the Indo-China border under the VVP. (DIPRO)