APBB approves its Annual Action Plan

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: The Annual Action Plan of Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) has been approved during the 10th meeting of the Board here on Tuesday.

Earlier, APBB member secretary Koj Rinya informed on the progress made in preparation of the State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan and City Biodiversity Index for Itanagar city.

PCCF Jitendra Kumar called for expediting the process for final notification of the Biodiversity Heritage Sites at Shergaon in West Kameng district and Hong Nitii in Lower Subansiri district.

In May this year, the state government in consultation with APBB had issued preliminary notifications, notifying the two sites as

Biodiversity Heritage Sites.

The meeting was chaired by the board’s chairman Tayek Goi and attended by the chief wildlife warden and senior officers from the department of law, Panchayati Raj, NERIST, Botanical Survey of India and Zoological Survey of India.

Earlier, the board members and staff observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to late Dr. Kenjum Bagra.

Dr. Bagra had served as research officer in the board from 2010 to 2018 before joining at North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), Pasighat.

He was actively involved in the drafting of State Biodiversity Rules 2011 and made substantial contributions during the formative years of the board.