Govt sets up inquiry commission to investigate Tumi Gangkak’s death

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: In a significant development, the state government has established a one-man inquiry commission to investigate the death of late Tumi Gangkak, who was the former under secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The commission, chaired by Justice HK Sarma, a former Judge of the Gauhati High Court, is expected to submit its report within 60 days from the date of appointment. Late Gangkak was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma road, on February 24. His body was found hanging, sparking massive protests with numerous individuals and civil society organizations expressing concern about the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

A murder case (under section 302 of the IPC) was filed at the Chimpu police station based on an FIR lodged by the grieving family. Initially, the then SP capital, Jimmy Chiram, constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by the then DSP (HQ), Kengo Dirchi, to probe the case.

The investigation agency also questioned some SIC officials after family members alleged their involvement in the death of late Gangkak. Initial findings from the postmortem examination reportedly indicated that the cause of death was asphyxia – a condition in which a person is unable to breathe, leading to death or unconsciousness. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the special investigation team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The commission led by Justice Sarma will focus on four key aspects while conducting the investigation.

Firstly, it will inquire into the manner in which the investigating agencies handled the case and determine whether due process of law was followed. Secondly, it will investigate whether the report or preliminary report in the case complies with established legal norms and measures to ensure that justice is denied to no one. The commission will also examine and assign responsibilities to officials and others for any commission, abetment, or negligence in the aforementioned case. Lastly, it will determine whether the case necessitates a fresh investigation by other agencies.