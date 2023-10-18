HRLN writes to VC on alleged discrimination against ST category faculty members at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: The Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) has expressed concerns over alleged discrimination against Scheduled Tribe (ST) faculty members at Himalayan University (HU), located in Jollang near here.

In a letter to the university’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), HRLN stated that it has received numerous complaints of discrimination, such as pay disparities and salary deductions for faculty members belonging to the ST category.

HRLN urged the VC to promptly address these issues to ensure that all faculty members are treated fairly and equally in accordance with the principles of the Constitution and the guidelines set by the ST/SC Prevention of Atrocities Act.

HRLN noted a significant disparity in salaries between ST and non-APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe) faculty members. It observed that non-APST faculty members receive considerably higher salaries than APSTs, even when their educational qualifications are the same, and they join on the same day.

“It has also been reported that certain allowances and emoluments are exclusively provided to non-APST faculty members while being denied to APST faculty members. This practice has raised concerns among APST faculty members, as it appears to be discriminatory and unjust,” the letter stated.

HRLN further pointed out that the salary of APST faculty members is sometimes deducted without proper consideration especially, in cases when a faculty member is delayed in reaching the institute due to inclement weather, unforeseen medical emergencies, or other genuine reasons.

It has also been alleged that non-APST faculty members are exempted from similar deductions, creating a perception of unequal treatment.

“If these complaints are true, they not only violate the principles of fairness and justice but also contravene the ST/SC Prevention of Atrocities Act and the fundamental tenets of our constitution,” the letter said.

“Discrimination based on caste or any other criterion is not acceptable in any educational institution, and it is our shared responsibility to uphold the principles of equality and social justice,” the letter added.

HRLN called for a thorough investigation into the complaints and urged the university to take prompt and necessary steps to rectify any unfair practices that may exist within the institute.