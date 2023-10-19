APU gets bus

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat has addressed transportation challenges for students and staff by introducing its first bus service, set to commence on October 23.

During the inaugural ceremony, APU vice-chancellor professor Tomo Riba, emphasized the importance of maintaining the bus in a clean and proper condition while encouraging students to do so.

The university’s registrar Narmi Darang, revealed that the bus could accommodate 50% of the total student population, and preparations for acquiring another bus are currently in progress.