DC reviews progress of govt. sponsored schemes in East Siang

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: East Siang DC in-charge Oli Perme reviewed the status of all the central and state sponsored schemes in the district with the heads of various departments during a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Perme asked the officers to submit their achievement reports and challenges faced in the implementation of the schemes at ground level.

She stressed on “100 percent saturation of the CSS and SSS within target timeline ensuring quality of works.”

The DC in-charge called for raising awareness among the people on all government-sponsored welfare schemes.

The HoDs highlighted the physical and financial achievements of the schemes. (DIPRO)