DC seeks panchayat leaders and HoDs’ cooperation in fight against TB

AALO, 19 Oct: West Siang DC Penga Tato sought the cooperation of the panchayat leaders and heads of various departments in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) to eliminate the disease by 2025.

Chairing a meeting on the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) here on Thursday, Tato said that social stigma associated with TB is also a hurdle in the fight against the disease. He emphasized on ending the stigma and discrimination associated with the disease by spreading awareness.

During the meeting, the DC presented gifts to the ‘TB Champions’ and their relatives as a token of love for successfully completing their treatment.

District TB officer Dr. Nyade Padu Bagra highlighted the activities under NTEP and shared challenges and solutions to eliminate TB.

DMO Dr. Dubom Bagra emphasized on earmarking of the areas with high TB patients.

West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete and the DDSE also spoke.

The meeting was attended by HoDs, members of the District TB Forum, TB Champion(s) and staff of NTEP, Aalo. (DIPRO)