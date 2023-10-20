Expedite loan disbursement process, Governor asks SBI CGM

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik asked the State Bank of India’s (SBI) North East circle chief general manager (CGM) Vincent Menachery Devassy to expedite the process of disbursement of loans to the farmers.

The governor told the CGM that disbursement of loans linked to state and central government sponsored schemes were at times delayed. Parnaik said that this was informed by the district officials and members of the agrarian community during his recent district tours.

The governor emphasized on providing banking facilities in the Vibrant Border Villages and circle headquarters.

“Such initiatives will facilitate in providing basic necessities to the villagers in line with the Vibrant Village Programme, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The governor suggested that the bank officials should avail the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ platform to create awareness about the services provided by the financial institutions, which

he said, will help the people especially, the youth to go for ‘Start Up’ schemes.

During the meeting, Devassy apprised the governor about the initiatives taken by the SBI for a healthy banking system in the state.

The SBI CGM assured the governor to provide all necessary facilities for the welfare of the people of the state and simplify the process of providing loans to beneficiaries. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)