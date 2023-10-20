Governor asks police to take all precautions to maintain law and order

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik asked the state police to take all necessary precautions and actions to prevent any untoward incidents or disruptions in law and order.

Reviewing the law and order scenario of the state with DGP Anand Mohan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the governor stressed that the peaceful environment prevailing in the state is not vitiated by forces with vested interests.

He said that any act of violence or law and order situation should be dealt with firmly and effectively.

The governor emphasized on the need to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state, particularly in eastern districts.

The DGP briefed the governor about the proactive role of the police in ensuring law and order in the state including, measures taken to address the insurgent activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

“Efforts are also being made to tackle the drug trafficking in the state,” Mohan said.

Inspector general of police (law & order) Chukhu Apa and Itanagar Capital Region SP Rohit Rajbir Singh were also present in the meeting. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)