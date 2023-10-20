Borguli, Oyan enter semi-final

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 19 Oct: Borguli team beat Kiyit by 4-3 goals while, Oyan Sango bruised Rani team by 2-1 goals in the first and second quarter-final matches of the Odam Ering Memorial Football Tourney currently underway at Ruksin General Ground here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Earlier, of the total 37 football teams participating in the tournament, 33 teams have already been knocked out and remaining 4 teams would clash with their respective opponents to enter the semi-final.

Of the remaining four teams, Balek FT will lock horns with Asi-Mirem in the third match (quarter-final) to be held on Friday and Siluk (Mebo) will clash with Sika Bamin (Sille-Oyan) in the fourth match.

Apart from Borguli and Oyan, the winners of the third and fourth quarter-final matches would enter the semis.

It may be recalled that Legong Banggo Sports Association (LBSA) of Ruksin led by its president Tabom Saroh and secretary Opang Jamoh

are organizing the tournament in collaboration with East Siang District Football Association.

Earlier, on 3 October, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu kicked off the tournament amidst the presence of Pasighat-West MLA Ninong Ering, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom and other dignitaries

Late Odam Ering was the mother of MLA Ninong Ering. The MLA’s family sponsors the intra-district football tournament in memory of their late mother every year.

The final match of the tournament has been fixed on 26 October next.