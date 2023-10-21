DC cautions govt. employees from participating in political rallies, processions

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 20 Oct: East Kameng deputy commissioner on Friday issued an executive order cautioning that the govt. employees taking part in the political rallies would be dealt sternly as per CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964.

DC Sachin Rana informed that reports have been received from various corners that govt. employees are participating in political rallies and processions being organized by various political parties.

“Participating in political rallies or processions by government servants are against CCS (conduct) rules 1964 and shall invite disciplinary proceedings against the erring govt. servants,” the DC stated.

He further cautioned that violation of the order shall be viewed seriously and disciplinary action shall be initiated against the erring govt. servants.