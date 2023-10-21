Hailstorm causes heavy damage in East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 20 Oct: Strong winds accompanied by hailstorm lashed Sille area in East Siang district on Wednesday midnight, causing heavy damages to the standing crops, orchards and vegetable cultivations.

The cyclone uprooted trees and bamboo grooves, blew away many farmhouses and also damaged electric lines at Sille and Sika Bamin villages.

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

Local MLA Ninong Ering and ZPMs of the area assured to provide immediate relief to the affected families.