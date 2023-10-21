Orgs appeal CM to direct TTC Infra India Ltd. to withdraw from road works

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: A group of students’ unions, associations and project affected people, in a representation, have appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to direct TTC Infra India Ltd. to withdraw from the complete road package allotted to it by L&T Construction Ltd, Dibang Lot-2 Project, which, they said, is affecting and depriving the indigenous people of Lower Dibang Valley district.

The representation was submitted by Lower Dibang Valley District Students Union, Dibang Adi Students Union, All Dibang Multipurpose Project Affected Welfare Society, Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project Contractors Association, Dambuk (Right Bank) in support of the Dibang Indigenous Entrepreneurs & Contractors Association.

The representatives of the organizations, following a request from the project director of L&T Construction Ltd, Dibang Lot-2 Project, had held a meeting with TTC Infra India director Yeshi Tsewang Monpa on 10 October.

“According to him, TTC Infra India had nothing to do with the road package allocated to them by L&T. This decision was purely made in the interest of Mopi Mihu, the MLA of Anini, who also happens to be one of the directors of TTC Infra India,” the representation read.

“As requested by Yeshi Tsewang Monpa, Roing ZPM Komji Linggi also had a meeting with Mopi Mihu, and through him, we have come to know that Mopi Mihuji is adamant about his decision,” it said.

“When an MLA decides to do all the contract work by himself, what will the contractors & public do? Is the Government of Arunachal Pradesh signing MoA/MoU to engage their construction firms & agencies? They questioned.

The organizations urged the Chief Minister to discuss the matter with MLA Mihu and reconsider the involvement of TTC Infra India Ltd. in the L&T road package Dibang Lot-2 project.

They further threatened to launch another round of democratic movement from the second week of November, if the demand was not fulfilled by the first week of that month (November).

They said: “A decision by TTC Infra India Ltd. to withdraw from this small roadwork package and rectify this situation would undoubtedly be appreciated by the Adi and Idu Mishmi tribes of Lower Dibang Valley district.”