MLA assures new electrical sub-division at Chambang

CHAMBANG, 20 Oct: MLA-cum-advisor to power & hydropower minister Balo Raja on Friday assured the people to establish a new electrical sub-division at Chambang Hq in Kra Daadi district. Raja gave his assurance during a development meeting here. He also exhorted all the heads of officers to work for the welfare of the people.

Earlier, the MLA dedicated the Dari-Chambang road to the people of Chambang circle and inaugurated various works under PHED Palin division.

The programme was attended, among others by government officers, panchayat leaders, HGBs, GBs and general public of Chambang circle. (DIPRO)