DC asks students to take part in co-curricular activities

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Oct: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Talo Potom has asked the students to actively participate in the co-curricular activities apart from the academic activities.

While inaugurating the inter-school science exhibition/science congress/Maths Olympaid/quiz competition under Rashtriya Aviskar Abhiyan (RAA) for both elementary and secondary level students at DDSE office here on Friday, the DC asked the students to give their best and utilize such platforms that provides an opportunity to actively participate in the co-curricular activities.

He also emphasized on the importance of maintaining discipline, good moral character and healthy relation between teachers and students.

DDSE S.T Zara said the main aim of the programme, organized by the office of DDSE-cum-DPO ISSE Itanagar Capital, is to provide the students of government schools of ICR a platform to showcase their talents.

DPC Kipa Kechak informed that the competition witnessed more than 230 students from various government schools of the ICR.

Later, the DC felicitated the winner, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up of the competition with cash prize along with mementos and certificates. (DIPRO)