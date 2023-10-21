Week-long training on bee keeping at Oyan

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 20 Oct: A week-long training programme on scientific beekeeping was jointly organized by Koje Jango Ngutlang Kumsung Fed Farmer Producer Company of Oyan and Guwahati-based Salt Range Food Private Ltd. at Oyan community hall in East Siang recently.

During the training period, the resource persons explained the methods of capturing the bee queen, management of bee hives, extraction of honey from the hives, processing and packaging of honey with practical demonstration.

They further taught the farmers about growing demand for natural honey in the global markets.

Twenty-eight bee rearers registered under Koje Jango Ngutlang Kumsung Fed Farmer Producer Company attended the training.

“The Sille-Oyan area on the right bank of Siang river endowed with natural forests and oilseed cultivation sites of Jampani is highly feasible for apiculture,” Koje Jango Ngutlang Kumsung Fed Farmer Producer Company’s director Joel Tatin said.

Around 50 farmers in the area have adopted honey rearing for commercial purpose, he said adding that “a few progressive farmers of Sille-Teromile village are possessing 12 to 15 bee colonies at their orchards.”

The training programme was sponsored by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and its cluster based business organization APRINS.