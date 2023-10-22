APP observes Police Commemoration Day

BANDERDEWA, 21 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) on Saturday observed the Police Commemoration Day, honoring those police personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

While observing the day, DGP Anand Mohan said that at Hot Spring, Ladakh on 21 October, 1959, 10 valiant CRPF personnel laid down their lives fighting against all odds with heavily armed Chinese troops.

“Today we have gathered here to pay homage to those brave CRPF and state police personnel, who laid down their lives for the security of our motherland,” Mohan said.

Wreaths were placed at the memorial of the police martyrs by the DGP, top police officers and others.

Band play, ‘Salami Shastra,’ trumpeters playing the ‘rouse’ and parade ‘Shok Shastra’ were parts of the programme.

The Doimukh-based 12 battalion of the National Disaster Response Force observed the Police Commemoration Day at its campus.

The battalion’s officiating commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary along with officials of the unit paid tribute to all central armed police forces and police personnel, who laid down their lives for the country.

Earlier in the morning, all the rescuers of the NDRF observed silence for those, who selflessly gave their lives in the line of duty.