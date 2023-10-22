Libang unveils statue of Tasi Panggeng at Ruksin CHC

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Oct: Health & family welfare minister Alo Libang on Saturday unveiled the statue of Tasi Panggeng at the premises of Ruksin Community Health Centre (CHC) amidst the presence of Pasighat-West MLA Ninong Ering and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu.

Panggeng had donated his entire agricultural land, measuring seven acres, for the establishment of the hospital two decades ago.

Nupang Erang Kebang of Ngorlung-Ralung here has erected the statue of Panggeng to keep his memory alive.

Unveiling the statue, Libang appealed to the locals to take proper care of the hospital and cooperate with the medical officials. He said that the ‘Tasi Panggeng CHC (First Referral Unit) is one of the best CHCs in the state.

He said that the CHC provides healthcare services to people from not only Siang region, but also Jonai area of Assam.

The minister also urged the elected leaders and GBs of the inter-state boundary area to work with responsibility and maintain a good relation with the people of Assam counterpart.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by Nupang Erang Kebang president Ojing Panyang, demanding to up-grade the health centre from the existing 30-bed to a 60-bed CHC, the minister assured to take up the matter with the Chief Minister for consideration.

While recalling the social contribution of Tasi Panggeng, former ZPM Tonggeng Panyang said that Panggeng was a selfless leader and served the society in various capacities. He whole-heartedly donated his cultivated land for development of the hospital.

The organizers paid homage to late Panggeng and also honored his family members on the occasion.

The programme was attended by the ZPMs of Pasighat West area, Ruksin EAC Jacob Tabing, senior health department officials of the district, medical staff of the CHC and members of Nupang Erang.