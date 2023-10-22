Governor greets people on Durga puja

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Durga puja and Dussehra.

The governor expressed the hope that these festivals will further strengthen the spirit of virtue to fight against all evils.

In his message to the people on the occasion, the governor said that Durga puja, dedicated to the goddess Durga symbolizes the triumph of good (goddess Durga) over the evil demon king Mahishasura.

“This festival not only showcases the divine feminine power but also emphasizes the importance of unity and the collective effort of gods and goddesses to defeat the forces of evil,” he said.

The governor said that Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. The festival signifies the victory of righteousness (Rama) over iniquity (Ravana). (PRO to Raj Bhavan)