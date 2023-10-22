Anagha Parnaik interacts with women SHGs, NGOs in Tuting

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik’s wife Anagha Parnaik interacted with women self-help groups (SHGs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Vibrant Village in Tuting in Upper Siang district on Friday last.

She exhorted the women to be self-reliant and become economically independent by organizing themselves as a group. She commended the women for maintaining their age-old traditions.

Parnaik advised them to preserve their cultural ethos and good traditional practices.

A large number of women SHGs and NGOs from Tuting and nearby villages displayed their products created on loin loom

including, traditional items, art and crafts products. They also shared their challenges and other issues related to their activities with Parnaik.

Later, she visited the Donyi Polo Gangging and interacted with the local priest and members of the Gangging. She also visited the Tuting monastery and monastery school and interacted with the monks and students. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)